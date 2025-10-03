Kerala: Man arrested for killing wife, dumping body in pond

Kottayam (Kerala), Oct 3 (PTI) A 59-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in a pond after she questioned his extramarital affair, police said.

The incident occurred on September 26 near Kuravilangad. Sam George allegedly broke into his wife’s home at around 6 pm, strangled her to death, placed her body in the boot of a car, and later dumped it in a pond near Udumbannoor in Idukki district, police said.

George had been living separately from his wife for the past 15 years, though in the same two-storey house.

While he lived alone, his wife, Jessie (49), stayed with their three children. After the children moved abroad, Jessie lived alone for the past six months, police added.

George had also stayed abroad for work and was pursuing a postgraduate course in Tourism at MG University during the past six months, police said.

The children, unable to contact their mother since September 26, informed her relatives, who, along with the police, searched her house but found nothing.

Initially, a missing person case was registered. During the investigation, police questioned George, which led to his arrest after he allegedly confessed to the murder, they said. PTI HMP SSK