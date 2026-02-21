Kerala: Man arrested for vandalising hospital labour room after wife’s discharge denied

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old man allegedly vandalised the labour room of the Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram after doctors refused to discharge his pregnant wife, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Friday, and the man was arrested following a complaint from hospital authorities.

The accused, identified as Rashid, a native of Ozhinjalapalam near Kanhangad, reportedly created a ruckus inside the hospital.

Earlier in the day, television channels broadcast footage of him creating a disturbance while staff intervened.

According to hospital authorities, Rashid’s wife had been admitted to the labour room for delivery when he insisted on her discharge without the doctors’ consent.

When his request was denied, he allegedly abused a nursing officer and damaged doors and furniture, creating panic on the hospital premises.

Police and hospital security staff overpowered him after a struggle. Rashid, who sustained injuries during the scuffle, was admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by the nursing officer, the police registered a case and recorded his arrest.

Police said destruction of hospital property and misconduct towards healthcare workers are non-bailable offences under the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act.