Kerala man booked after his video of 'assaulting' daughter goes viral

Kannur (Kerala), May 24 (PTI) Police booked a man on Saturday after disturbing visuals of him "brutally assaulting" his eight-year-old daughter went viral on social media recently.

In the footage, the man could be seen beating the child and trying to slam her head against the wall as she cries in fear.

As the issued triggered widespread outrage on social media platforms, Health, Women and Child Development Minister Veena George and General Education Minister V Sivankutty came out strongly condemning the act and assured stringent leagal measures against the accused.

Following circulation of the video, the police launched a probe and identified the man as Jose alias Mamachan, living in a rented house in Cherupuzha of this district.

A senior police official said he was summoned to the local station in the morning.

His estranged wife and two children were also called to the station to record their statements, K Vinod Kumar, Deputy SP, Payyannur said.

"As soon as the video came to our notice yesterday, we contacted the man and the children. But, they claimed that it was a prank video," he told a TV channel.

They claimed that it was picturised to bring back their mother who was staying separated from them.

"But, prima facie, we don't think it is a prank video. Even if it is a prank video as claimed by them, a video showing brutality to children cannot be taken like this," he said.

Responding to the criticism about police inaction, Kumar said the children were shifted to their paternal aunt's house with their consent on Friday itself.

The officer further said legal action would be taken in connection with the incident and a case would be registered after recording the statements of the man, his wife and the children.

Later in the day, Cherupuzha police said a case has been registered against him and he was being interrogated.

"He still claims that it was a prank video. A detailed statement of the children should also be taken and procedures for it are are going on," a police officer belonging to the station said.

The man was booked under Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act (cruelty to children) and various sections of the BNS including Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), he said.

As TV channels aired the footages of assault, a panchayat official, quoting locals, told the media that the family moved to Cherupuzha two and a half months ago and the man used to beat his children.

Meanwhile, Minister Veena George gave instructions to the director of the Women and Child Development Department to make necessary interventions in the matter.

"The protection of children will be ensured. Kannur District Child Protection Officer has taken further steps. Necessary counseling will be provided to the children and if necessary and they will be transferred to a childcare centre," she said in a statement.

She warned stringent measures against those who assault children.

Minister Sivankutty also issued s statement expressing shock over brutality shown in the video.

He said police already registered a case in connection with the incident and stringent legal measures would be taken against the accused, the statement added. PTI LGK ADB