Kerala: Man, daughter killed in motorcycle accident

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) A man and his daughter were killed after the motorcycle they were riding lost control and plunged into a low-lying area near the NGO quarters here on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rafi and his daughter Fathima Neha, residents of Purakkattiri.

The accident occurred on AR Camp Road in the evening when the motorcycle skidded while descending a slope, police added.

The vehicle reportedly broke through a protective wall and fell into the courtyard of a house located below the road.

Officials said similar accidents, including a fatal one, had been reported at the same spot earlier.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

The bodies will be handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination, police said. PTI TBA SSK