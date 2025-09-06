Kerala: Man dies after stabbed by wife's live-in partner

Kollam (Kerala), Sep 6 (PTI) A 41-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his wife's live-in partner at Naduvathoor in this south Kerala district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Syamsundar of Kuzhikkattu Junction, Neduvathoor.

Police arrested the accused, Dhanesh (37), who lived near the victim's house.

According to police, Syamsundar's wife and child had been living with Dhanesh for the past four years, and the two men often quarreled.

On Friday (around 10 pm), a dispute broke out after Syamsundar alleged that Dhanesh was trying to grab his property with the help of his wife and child. Neighbours intervened and sent Dhanesh back, a police officer said.

However, at around 11.50 pm, Dhanesh allegedly returned and stabbed Syamsundar with a pointed weapon during another altercation, according to the FIR.

Though neighbours rushed Syamsundar to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to injuries early on Saturday.

Puthoor police have registered a case under sections 332(a) (house trespass) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials said Dhanesh's arrest will be recorded soon.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police added. PTI TBA KH