Kerala: Man dies due to suspected food poisoning after eating shawarma

Kochi, Oct 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old man, who had been under treatment for suspected food poisoning after eating "shawarma", died here on Wednesday, police said.

Shawarma is a popular street food in the Middle East that has many takers in the southern state.

The deceased man was identified as Rahul, a resident of Teekoy in Kottayam district.

According to his family, he developed uneasiness after consuming "shawarma", which he ordered online from a hotel here on October 18.

After undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kakkanad near here since Sunday, he breathed his last today.

Thrikkakara police said they registered a case against the hotel in Mavelipuram on Monday based on the complaint of the man's family, and the municipality authorities closed down the hotel the next day itself.

"We can ascertain whether shawarma was the reason for the alleged food poisoning only after receiving the postmortem report," a police officer said.

Further action would be taken after the medical report is received, the officer added. PTI LGK KH