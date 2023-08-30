Kerala: Man drives jeep with child on bonnet, held

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 30 (PTI) A man was arrested for driving an open jeep allegedly with a child on its bonnet while celebrating Onam, through a busy road near the state capital, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Menamkulam road near here on Tuesday evening.

The man allegedly drove the vehicle with a six-year-old boy, the son of his friend, on the bonnet, they said.

The issue came to light after some passersby took a video of the dangerous celebration on their mobile phones, which went viral on social media.

A police officer said the boy's father and some of his other friends were also in the same vehicle when the incident happened.

"The case was registered under IPC 279 (rash driving) and Motor Vehicle Act 184 (dangerous driving). He was taken into custody, and his arrest was recorded," he told PTI.

The accused was identified during a search conducted after identifying the vehicle number, he added. PTI LGK KH