Kerala man found guilty of brutally murdering family in 2017

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 (PTI) A Kerala court on Monday found a man guilty of killing four members of his family, including his parents and sister, at Nanthancode near here eight years ago.

The verdict was pronounced by the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court-VI. Arguments regarding the sentencing will take place on Tuesday.

On 9 April 2017, Professor A Raja Thankam, his wife Dr Jean Padma (58), their daughter Caroline (26), and a relative, Lalitha (70), were found murdered at their house in the Baines Compound near the official residence of the Chief Minister of Kerala.

According to the police, Cadell Jeanson Raja brutally murdered his parents, sister, and a relative.

He has been in police custody since his arrest two days after the murders.

During the investigation, the accused said he believed in parapsychology and astral projection, and claimed these beliefs led him to carry out the killings.

However, the prosecution argued that these claims were a strategy to avoid conviction.

The police have said that the initial plan was to kill his father, who had continuously neglected him, and that he subsequently went on to murder the others as well. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK KH