Kerala: Man held for 'cheating' in PSC exam using hidden headset, camera

Kannur (Kerala), Sep 27 (PTI) A man was taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly cheating in an examination conducted by the State Public Service Commission (PSC) in Kannur district, police said.

The accused was identified as N P Mohammed Sahad, a resident of Peralassery.

Police said Sahad allegedly used a hidden headset and camera to transmit questions to an accomplice outside, who in turn sent him the answers.

The incident occurred during a PSC examination at a government school in Payyambalam. An invigilator noticed the alleged malpractice and alerted the PSC vigilance wing and local police.

When Sahad attempted to flee the examination hall, police chased and apprehended him, sources said.

Kannur Town police confirmed he was taken into custody and brought to the station, adding that his arrest would be formally recorded soon.