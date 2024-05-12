Kerala: Man held for hurling acid on son

Kasaragod (Kerala), May 12 (PTI) A man has been arrested for accidently throwing acid at his son in this district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the man had attempted to throw acid at his estranged wife, but she managed to run away and it landed on their son, who suffered burn injuries.

The incident happened under Chittarikkalil police station limit here on May 9.

The accused Surendranath (50) went absconding soon after the incident and was arrested on Saturday, police said.

"There had been issues between the man and his wife for some time. He tried to hurl the acid-filled ball at the woman. She somehow managed to run away but it fell upon the son," a police officer said.

The son was admitted to a hospital with burn injuries and he is recovering, the police added.

The accused has been booked under IPC Section 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc), police said. PTI LGK KH