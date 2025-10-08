Kerala man held for 'kidnapping, assaulting' daughter's boyfriend

Kochi, Oct 8 (PTI) In a shocking case of digital deception, a man in Kerala was arrested for allegedly luring his daughter's teenage boyfriend with text messages from her mobile phone, only to kidnap and brutally assault him.

The incident was reported from Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district, police said.

The 17-year-old boy suffered severe injuries all over his body, they said.

According to police, Ajilal recently discovered his teenage daughter's love affair with the victim.

"He later sent messages to the boy from the daughter's mobile phone, posing as her. The boy was asked to come out of his house on Monday night, and when he stepped out, he was forcibly taken away in a car. The teenager was shifted to Ajilal's friend's buildings and locked up there and beaten brutally," a police officer said.

He suffered bruises all over the body and sustained severe injuries to his internal organs, as per the FIR.

Based on the minor boy's complaint, a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the BNS.

They were arrested on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody, police added.