Kerala man held in Mangaluru cyber fraud case

Mangaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) The Mangaluru City Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police have arrested a Kerala-based man in connection with an online financial fraud case, police said.

Advertisment

An unidentified person lured the victim via WhatsApp with promises of high returns on stock market investments. The victim was deceived into transferring a total of Rs10.32 lakh in multiple transactions, police added.

Investigations revealed that Rs1 lakh was deposited into the bank account of the accused, identified as Nidhin Kumar K S, a resident of Thrissur, Kerala, a release from police said. He allegedly transferred the funds to multiple accounts for a commission. Following his arrest on Thursday, he was produced before a court, the release added.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal (IPS), Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Siddharth Goyal and Ravishankar, with CEN Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravish Nayak leading the probe. Further investigations are underway to trace other accused individuals. PTI CORR JR ADB