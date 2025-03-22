Kerala: Man injured in air gun shooting at temple festival

Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 22 (PTI) A man was shot with an air gun during a clash that broke out amid a temple festival in Chembrasseri in Kerala's northern Malappuram district, police said on Saturday.

Thirty-two-year-old Lukman Hakeem suffered a gunshot injury to his neck in the attack on Friday night and is undergoing treatment at the government medical college hospital in neighbouring Kozhikode district.

Police said several others were also injured in the clash, which erupted between two local groups in connection with the festival.

An investigation is underway, but no arrests have been made so far, they said.

A local man who was injured in the clash said a group of people from a nearby area came and attacked them with pepper spray, sticks, and iron rods. During the melee, a man was seen firing into the sky with his air gun, he told TV channels.

He said he suffered an injury to his hand, while many of his friends sustained wounds on their heads, hands, and legs.

The injured man also alleged that those who attacked them were local goons.