Kerala man injured in Russia-Ukraine war zone returns home after ordeal

Thrissur (Kerala), Apr 24 (PTI) Jain TK from Wadakkanchery in Kerala returned home safely on Thursday after a harrowing experience in the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

Jain, 27, who was injured in the conflict in January, arrived in Kochi on Thursday much to the relief of his family.

He had been recovering at a hospital in Moscow after sustaining injuries and had been trying desperately to return to India.

It wasn't until last week that with the support of Malayali associations in Russia, he was finally able to come home.

Jain landed in Delhi on Thursday morning and flew down to Kochi, where he reunited with his family.

Jain told reporters that he feared that he might not be able to reunite with his family.

The Russian military had asked him to go to the camp. But with the help of Malayali associations he managed to return.

Jain's cousin-in-law Binil T B, 32, who also hails from Wadakkanchery, was reportedly killed in the Russia-Ukraine warzone on January 4.

According to relatives, Binil and Jain are ITI mechanical diploma holders and had gone to Russia on April 4, hoping to work as electricians and plumbers.

However, upon arrival, their Indian passports were confiscated, and they were subsequently deployed to the war zone as part of the Russian Military Support Service.

Stranded somewhere in a war-torn region of Ukraine now under Russian control, Binil and Jain lost their mobile phones and other valuables, further compounding their hardships, and had been seeking help from authorities for their return.

Amidst the efforts to repatriate the duo, the news of the death of Binil came.

The relatives said they only knew that Jain, who also sustained injuries, was undergoing treatment in Russia.