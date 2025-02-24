Kerala man kills five people, mother in critical condition

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI) In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man in Kerala on Monday allegedly killed five people, including his 13-year-old brother, his grandmother in her 80s, and a young woman said to be his lover.

The two other victims were also reportedly his close relatives, while his mother has been admitted to a medical college hospital in critical condition.

The mass murder took place across three houses in the Venjaramoodu area near the state capital, police said.

The incident came to light when the man, identified as Afan, appeared at the Venjaramoodu police station in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening, confessing that he had killed six people, including his brother and grandmother.

The man has also been admitted to hospital after claiming that he had consumed poison.

Without divulging further details, the police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the shocking incident. PTI TGB TGB SA