Kerala man kills wife, daughter before attempting to end own life

Kollam (Kerala), May 7 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and daughter by slitting their throats before attempting to kill himself in Paravur, in Kerala's southern district of Kollam on Tuesday.

The accused, Sreeju, a 46-year-old man from Poothakkulam, is suspected to have given them poison before cutting their throats, police said.

His wife Preetha (39) and Sreenandha (12) were found dead in their house this morning.

Though Sreeju also tried to kill his elder son Sreerag (17) and later himself, both of them were found in critical condition, Paravur police added.

A police officer said financial difficulties were suspected to be behind the killings and attempted suicide.

Sreeju is a mason by profession.

"Both the man and his son are under treatment. The son has been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the man was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College," he said.

Further details can be divulged only after a detailed investigation, the police added. PTI LGK ANE