Kerala: Man kills woman before taking his own life

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 18 (PTI) A woman was killed by a man using a sharp-edged weapon before he took his own life in Kollam district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in the Vallabhankara area under the jurisdiction of Puthoor police station. According to police, the man assaulted the woman with the weapon at his residence around noon and he was later found hanging. Both the man and woman, in their 30s, had allegedly been close for some time. Their bodies have been shifted to the taluk hospital in Kottarakkara, police added. PTI TGB TGB VGN