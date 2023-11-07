Kerala: Man murders wife, escapes

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband at Nallepilly, near here on Tuesday, police said.

Urmila, a resident of Nallepilly, was attacked by her husband allegedly with a sharp weapon while she was on her way to work.

"The couple was living separately for some time. It seems like he caused some issues this morning," police said.

Locals found Urmila injured and took her to a nearby hospital, but she could not be saved.

Police said Urmila's husband escaped after the incident.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is on to nab the accused, police said. PTI RRT RRT KH