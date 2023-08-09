Kerala: Man pulled from burning car dies from his injuries

Kottayam (Ker), Aug 9 (PTI) A 57-year-old man who suffered severe burn injuries after his moving car caught fire near here a day ago succumbed to his wounds at a hospital on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Sabu was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here with 80 per cent burn injuries and he died this morning. The incident occurred some 20 metres away from his house in nearby Vakathanam on Tuesday morning.

The car he was in had burst into flames while in motion, emitting thick plumes of smoke. The front side of the 10-year-old car caught fire first. His family members and locals quickly sprung into action to rescue Sabu from the burning car.

The motor vehicle department officials, who inspected the car and spot, said their preliminary assumption is that the short-circuit might be the reason for the incident. A detailed inquiry is underway, they added.

Two days ago, a 35-year-old man was charred to death inside his car after the vehicle he was in exploded suddenly just after midnight, just as it entered the compound of his home in Mavelikkara, near Alappuzha. PTI COR TGB TGB KH