Kerala man returns to village heartbroken after landslides leave 11 family members dead

Wayanad (Kerala), Aug 5 (PTI) It was only three months ago that Naufal had left the hilly hamlet of Mundakkai and gone to Oman, seeking a better life for his beloved family members.

But the man had never thought that he was bidding farewell to them forever and would never meet any of them again in life.

As the devastating landslides claimed 11 members of his family, including his father, mother, wife, children, brother, sister-in-law and their children, a shell-shocked and heartbroken Naufal reached the landslide site on Monday, leaving the onlookers in tears.

The sight of the hapless man, staring at the heap of debris and sand where his house once stood, was a heart-wrenching scene.

"Naufal left for Oman only three months ago. When he returned to the village today, nothing was left for him...Eleven members of his family have been lost in the landslides," one of his relatives said.

Though he had reached the state on Wednesday, a day after learning about the tragedy, it was only on Monday that the man came to his hamlet.

He was seen walking here and there aimlessly and weeping at times, covering his face.

