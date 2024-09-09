Kerala man sentenced to life for murdering son-in-law

Kollam, Sep 9 (PTI) A local court here on Monday sentenced to life a 63-year-old man for hacking to death his son-in-law after pouring formic acid on him in 2018.

Kollam First Additional District Sessions Judge, P N Vinod, sentenced Kalluvathukkal resident Aravindan and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh upon him.

According to the prosecution, Aravindan had killed his 33-year-old son-in-law Ragesh on April 22, 2018, when the latter reached the house of the accused to meet his wife and child.

Prosecution lawyer Sicin G Mundakkal said many of the witnesses, including the wife of Ragesh, had turned hostile, but the court considered the dying declaration of the victim given before the magistrate to convict the accused.

The daughter of Aravindan had married Ragesh in 2015.

According to the prosecution, Aravindan had promised Ragesh some financial help to start some business. However, there were issues between them over it.

When Ragesh reached Aravindan's residence to take home his wife and child, the accused poured acid on him and hacked Ragesh from behind, police said.