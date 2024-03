Kasaragod (Kerala), Mar 4 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his elder brother here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred last night in the Kuttikol Nunjanganam area, located within the limits of Bedakam police station here.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Asokan, was shot by his brother Balakrishnan during an argument over drinking.

Balakrishnan has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said. PTI TGB TGB SDP