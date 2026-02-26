Kerala: Man, stepmother arrested for torturing three minor girls in Areekode

Malappuram (Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) A man and his second wife were arrested on Thursday for allegedly torturing three minor girls, including branding them with a heated ladle here, police said.

The accused were identified as Rakesh Sharma (59) and his second wife, Sheela Devi (34), both natives of Bihar.

The children, aged 5, 11, and 14, were admitted to Manjeri Medical College after police found multiple burn injuries on their bodies.

According to police, Sharma and Devi were living at Kavanoor near Areekode.

Neighbours noticed the injuries on the children and alerted authorities on Wednesday.

Police conducted a preliminary investigation at the house and found that the children were allegedly subjected to brutal torture by their father and stepmother.

After the children were shifted to the hospital, Sharma and Devi were taken into custody, formally arrested, and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.

The children are currently under the care of District Childline authorities, police added. PTI TBA SSK