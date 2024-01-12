Kerala: Man, two children found dead inside house

Kollam (Kerala), Jan 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old man and two children were found dead inside their house near here, police said on Friday.

Police said Jose Pramod had allegedly murdered his two sons -- Devanarayanan (9) and Devananda (7) -- and then died by suicide at his house near Pattathanam area.

"The incident came to light when Pramod's father-in-law came to the house this morning. As he found the door locked from inside, he alerted the neighbours," a police officer said.

The police forcefully opened the doors and found the three lifeless bodies.

"His (Pramod) wife is a doctor and was on duty at the time of the incident," the police officer said.

The children were found hanging, while Pramod was found dead in another room.

It is suspected that Pramod murdered the children before killing himself, the officer added.

A probe into the incident has been initiated by the police.