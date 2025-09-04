Kerala man's 'death' shrouded in mystery as police fail to trace body

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 4 (PTI) The mystery surrounding the suspected death of a 35-year-old man from this district remains unsolved, even after the police arrested two of his friends for allegedly burying him following a drug overdose more than five years ago.

On August 25, Kozhikode police arrested Nikhil (35), from Eranjpalam, and S Deepesh (27), from Vengeri.

They are accused of secretly burying their friend, Vijil, a native of West Hill, who they claim died on March 24, 2019. The alleged burial took place in marshland near Sarovaram Bio Park, Nadakavu.

"Earlier, we attempted to recover the body from the spot pointed out by the accused. But it could not be traced. The marshy land is now submerged under water. Once the water recedes, we will dig the area again," Asharf Thengilakandiyil, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode Town said.

Vijil went missing on March 24, 2019, after leaving home in the morning.

Police registered a missing case, tracked his mobile tower location, and found activity near Sarovaram Park till 2 pm that day.

Investigators questioned his friends--Nikhil, Deepesh, and Renjith of Poovathuparambu (currently absconding). With no leads, the case eventually went cold.

"Recently, as part of a review of pending unsolved cases, we revisited this file. During interrogation, Nikhil and Deepesh gave conflicting statements. Later, they confessed to what happened on March 24," the ACP said.

According to police, the four friends used brown sugar at an isolated spot in Sarovaram Park. Vijil allegedly collapsed after consumption. Believing he had died, they panicked and hid his body.

A police officer from Elathoor station said the duo claimed they abandoned Vijil's motorcycle near the railway station, disposed of his mobile phone, and later lowered his body into a wetland two days later.

"They even claimed they returned to the spot a few months later, collected part of the skeletal remains, and immersed them at Varkala as part of rituals carried out in guilt," the officer said.

Despite this, police have found no remains at the site. Excavation with earthmovers yielded nothing, and the Centre for Earth Science Studies has been brought in to assist with the search.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 304, 201, 297 and 34. Police questioned Nikhil and Deepesh in custody, but no further leads have emerged.

Officers said they will seek their custody again when the search for the body resumes.

Meanwhile, Vijil's parents have rejected the accused men's version, insisting their son never used drugs.

They allege he may have been murdered, though police said there is no evidence to support this claim.