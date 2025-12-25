Kerala marks Christmas with prayers, voices concern over attacks elsewhere

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 25 (PTI) Kerala marked Christmas on Thursday with joy and solemn prayers, as churches across the state saw large gatherings of worshippers.

Special prayers began on Wednesday evening and concluded with midnight masses. Thousands of faithful attended services in churches across the state, marking one of the most important days in the Christian calendar.

The head of the Syro-Malabar Church Raphael Thattil led Christmas prayers at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad, Kochi.

Addressing the faithful, Thattil said life would bring many challenges, but people should find strength by turning to Christ, who was born in a humble manger. He said faith gives the courage to rise above difficulties.

He added that Christmas opens new doors of hope and possibilities, and that the festival should inspire people to move forward with renewed faith, guided by the light of the Christmas star.

The celebrations, however, were held amid growing concern over reports of attacks on Christians and Christmas events in different parts of the country. The Major Archbishop of the Malankara Catholic Church Cardinal Baselios Cleemis described the situation, where believers are allegedly forced to live in fear in several regions, as extremely serious.

He reminded people that Christmas is a day of hope and joy, and said believers should be able to celebrate freely without fear.

He also said there were deliberate attempts to reduce the importance of Christmas, but stressed that the message of Christ could never be erased from the land.

Calling for peace, he urged people to pray for those spreading hatred and appealed to those in power to govern with justice and a sense of responsibility. PTI TGB TGB ADB