Kerala may stage protest in Delhi over stalled education funds: Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) The Kerala government is considering organising a protest in New Delhi to demand the state’s rightful share of funds under centrally sponsored schemes, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Wednesday.

In a statement here, the minister said the General Education Department was "seriously thinking" about holding the protest in view of mounting delays in the release of central allocations for major education projects.

Under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) programme, the Centre released Rs 92.41 crore in November as the first instalment of the allocation, he said.

Although the state has already submitted the proposal for the second instalment, the Union Ministry of Education has raised technical objections, delaying its release further, he added.

Sivankutty said a total of Rs 440 crore is due to Kerala as central assistance for 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 towards implementing benefits under the Right to Education Act and supporting children requiring special assistance.

"Despite submitting the proposal in November, the Centre has clarified that the amount for the current year (2025-26) cannot be given as reimbursement and will only be released along with regular instalment funds," he said.

The Centre has directed the state to upload details of activities completed in 2023-24 and 2024-25 on the PRABANDH portal before a supplementary Project Approval Board meeting can be convened to release the pending funds, the minister said.

He said Kerala has requested that the portal be opened immediately for data entry, and that the state general education secretary has already held discussions with the Union secretary, who assured that the portal would be reopened within the next couple of days.

Sivankutty criticised the continued delay, saying crucial funds for the education sector cannot be withheld on technical grounds.

He urged the Centre to release the state’s rightful allocation without further delay and reiterated that the department is seriously considering a protest in Delhi under his leadership to press the demand if required. PTI LGK SSK