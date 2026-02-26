Kerala: Milma recommends Rs 4 per litre hike in milk prices

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (PTI) K S Mani, Chairman of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma), on Thursday said the board has recommended a Rs 4 per litre hike in milk prices to the state government.

Speaking to reporters, Mani said that although Milma has the authority to revise the prices of its milk products, it seeks the government’s opinion before taking a final decision.

“From the beginning, we have followed a policy of considering the government’s opinion while fixing the apportionment of the price hike to dairy farmers, their societies, and traders. After that, the exact quantum of the hike is finalised,” he said.

Mani said the board, after discussions, decided to recommend a minimum Rs 4 per litre increase to the state government.

“As the election code of conduct may come into force soon, we decided to remind the government about the matter at the annual board meeting,” he added.

Currently, milk is priced at Rs 52 per litre in the state.

Milma has been demanding a price revision for the past few months, Mani said. PTI TBA SSK