Kerala min urges Centre to withdraw new labour codes

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (PTI) Kerala Minister V Sivankutty on Friday wrote to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, demanding for the immediate withdrawal of the four new labour codes notified by the Centre.

In his letter, Sivankutty expressed strong disagreement with the new codes, claiming they undermine workers' rights and welfare and compromise the basic principle of social justice, a statement issued by his office said.

He acknowledged the need for reforms in the labour sector but said, according to central trade union representatives, the new codes dilute job security, the right to collective bargaining, and safe working conditions.

Sivankutty noted that 'employment' is a subject under the concurrent list of the Constitution and argued that the Centre should have consulted state governments and trade unions instead of unilaterally implementing the codes.

"Avoiding such democratic discussions will disrupt labour peace in the country. In this situation, the central government should immediately withdraw the labour codes in their current form," he said.

The minister demanded transparent and detailed discussions with state governments, central trade unions, and other stakeholders, emphasising that workers' rights and welfare must be protected while implementing any labour reforms.

The letter came a day after Sivankutty met representatives of all central trade unions, during which a resolution was passed urging the Centre to withdraw the new labour codes.

Sivankutty had said that an initial letter would be sent to the Centre, followed by a personal meeting with the Union Labour Minister, along with trade union representatives, to press for the demand.

The union government recently notified all four labour codes, pending since 2020, introducing major reforms, including universal social security coverage for gig workers, mandatory appointment letters for all employees, statutory minimum wages, and timely payment across sectors.

The Kerala government had earlier, in 2021, notified draft regulations in the state in connection with the new labour codes. On Thursday, Sivankutty clarified that those were only drafts and would remain as such.