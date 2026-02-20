Kerala: Mini-truck plunges into quarry, submerges; cleaner feared trapped

Malappuram (Kerala), Feb 20 (PTI) A mini-truck crashed into an abandoned quarry and submerged in water on Friday, with the cleaner feared trapped inside, police said.

The incident occurred at Athavanad. The vehicle, carrying curry powder, reportedly lost control between 12.30 and 1 pm before falling into a deep water-filled pit formed by stone extraction.

The driver, Jaffer, managed to escape and was rescued, officials said. However, the cleaner, Musthafa, is suspected to be trapped inside the fully submerged vehicle.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel have reached the spot, and efforts are underway to lift the vehicle using a heavy crane.

Scuba divers have also been deployed as part of the rescue operation. PTI TBA SSK