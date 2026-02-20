Kerala: Mini-truck plunges into quarry, submerges; trapped cleaner died

Malappuram (Kerala), Feb 20 (PTI) A mini-truck crashed into an abandoned quarry and submerged in water on Friday, killing the cleaner who was trapped inside the vehicle, police said.

The incident occurred at Athavanad.

The vehicle, carrying curry powder, reportedly lost control between 12.30 and 1 pm before falling into a deep, water-filled pit formed by stone extraction, police said.

The driver, Jaffer, managed to escape and was rescued, officials added.

However, the cleaner, Musthafa, was trapped inside the fully submerged vehicle.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel later arrived at the scene and began lifting the vehicle with a heavy crane. Scuba divers were also deployed during the rescue operation.

After hours of effort, the truck was finally lifted from the water, and Musthafa’s body was recovered by 7.30 pm, police said.

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation, officials stated.

The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will examine the vehicle on Saturday to ascertain the cause of the accident, they added. PTI TBA SSK