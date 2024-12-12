Kerala minister cites technical issue as reason for delayed response to Karnataka's offer

Wayanad (Kerala), Dec 12 (PTI) Responding to the allegation of lack of response from Kerala for the Karnataka government's offer to build 100 houses for Wayanad landslide survivors, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Thursday said the delay in response is due to technical issues.

He also requested Karnataka to maintain its offer.

Addressing the mediapersons here, the minister said that Kerala is expressing its gratitude for the goodwill of Karnataka and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will write a reply to the recent letter from the Karnataka CM.

"Any communication gap that may have occurred is due to technical glitches and we request their continued support during this challenging time," Rajan added.

The problem lies in the unavailability of sufficient land for constructing the proposed township for landslide survivors, as the land in the area was allocated under the Land Reforms Act, the Minister said.

His statement comes two days after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed concerns over the lack of response from the Kerala government on the Karnataka government's offer to construct 100 houses for those who lost homes in the Wayanad landslide.

In a letter sent to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, Siddaramaiah said that owing to the lack of response from the Kerala government on the matter, the Karnataka government was not able to take further steps in this regard. He also offered to purchase land required for constructing the houses.

"It is concerning that no communication has been received from the Kerala government regarding the necessary guidelines or directions to implement this project, preventing us from moving forward with the commitment," Siddaramaiah said in the letter to his Kerala counterpart.

Rajan said, "Our Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has thanked the Chief Minister of Karnataka for extending a helping hand during the disaster. I also express my gratitude to the Karnataka government for its goodwill," said the Minister.

"If there is a need for further discussions or exchange of ideas with them, we are prepared to do so," he added.

Revenue Minister affirmed the government’s commitment to the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide survivors, stating there is no hesitation in addressing their needs.

The minister also said that the issue is in getting the land together and the Chief Minister will soon call a meeting of those who promised houses for the victims. Rehabilitation efforts will proceed as planned, Minister Rajan assured. PTI ARM ARM ADB