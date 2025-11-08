Kerala minister clarifies on participation of MLA Mamkootathil in school science fest

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday clarified on the participation of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in the inauguration of State School Science Festival and said a people's representative cannot be legally barred from attending a public event.

The Congress legislator, who faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations, had faced intense protests by ruling CPI(M), opposition BJP and their allied outfits.

Mamkootathil shared a stage with Sivankutty and other prominent personalities as part of the inauguration of the science fest held in Palakkad on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Sivankutty justified the act saying that there was no bar on Mamkootathil to attend public programmes in his capacity as a MLA.

However, the minister, later in the day, made an U-turn on the matter and said that every individual must uphold moral responsibility and propriety while standing before the public.

He said clear instructions will be issued to ensure that no situation arises in future programmes organised by the General Education Department which may negatively impact the confidence or moral values of students and the public.

Sivankutty, in a statement, said the government understands the dissatisfaction and concerns caused by the presence of a person facing sexual allegations at a public event attended by children, parents, and teachers.

Such controversies, he noted, are not in line with the noble objectives of the Department of General Education.

"Though a people's representative cannot be legally barred from attending a public event, every individual must uphold moral responsibility and propriety when standing before the public," the minister said.

The allegations against Mankootathil are currently under investigation, and the law will take its due course, he further said.

However, the government believes that individuals facing such allegations should voluntarily refrain from attending public functions, particularly those meant to inspire and serve as role models for children, he said.

The minister also affirmed that the government remains firmly committed to upholding the dignity and integrity of the public education sector. PTI LGK KH