Kerala Minister initiates debate on school holiday timings

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 31 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday initiated a public debate on the shifting of annual school holidays from April-May to June and July, when the state gets heavy rainfall.

In his Facebook post, the minister said the school holidays in Kerala are at present given during April-May when the state experiences scorching heat, causing hardship for children.

Meanwhile, during the monsoon period of June and July, classes in schools often have to be cancelled due to heavy rains, disrupting studies.

The minister said public discussion is being initiated in this context. The idea of holidays being shifted to June-July is also being considered, he said.

Sivankutty said suggestions on the possible advantages and disadvantages of implementing the change are being invited from the public.

The topic of discussion will also cover the practicality of the change and whether it will affect the health and learning of students. The convenience of parents and teachers will also be taken into consideration, he said.

The vacation arrangements in other states and countries should also be looked into while going for a change, he said.

The minister appealed to the people to give their valuable comments and suggestions on the subject, which will help spark a constructive discussion in the educational sector.