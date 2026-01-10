Kerala minister Krishnankutty unwilling to contest in 2026 assembly polls

Palakkad(Kerala), Jan 10 (PTI) Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Saturday indicated his unwillingness to contest in the state assembly polls to be held this year, saying new faces should get a chance.

Krishnankutty, who contested and won as a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Chittur assembly constituency, said he will try his best to avoid contesting this time and will ask his party to give an opportunity to the next generation.

"I do not want to contest this time. But, the party has to make a final decision. I will try my best to avoid contesting. I want the next generation to get an opportunity. I will tell my party that. Party will then make a decision," he told a TV channel here.

The minister also asserted that it does not matter which Left candidate contests from Chittur, the LDF was sure to win from there in view of the development work carried out in the constituency.

He claimed that development work worth Rs 3,035 crore has been carried out in Chittur and the people are aware of it.

"Therefore, whosoever contests for the Left from here will win as that is the kind of development that has taken place here," he said.

Reacting to the Left's losses in the recent civic polls in the state, Krishnankutty said that it was due to small issues "The LDF will examine what went wrong and will move forward by taking corrective measures. We will surely win from here, no matter who contests," he emphasised.

The minister also said that it was wrong to classify the constituency as an 'A class' mandalam -- as contended by the Congress -- as the lead was only 34,500 votes in the last assembly polls.

The Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) has decided to completely sever ties with its national leadership, led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, which is allied with the BJP, and will merge with a new political party. PTI HMP ROH