Kerala Minister Kumar hits out at Chandy Oommen over remarks in solar scam case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI) Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Thursday strongly criticised Congress leader Chandy Oommen over allegations that he had cheated former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in connection with sexual assault allegations againt him linked to the 2013 solar scam.

Kumar was responding to statements recently made by Chandy Oommen at Pathanapuram in Kollam, alleging Kumar’s role in the fake sexual assault complaint against his father Oommen Chandy who was later given a clean chit by the CBI.

The solar scam pertains to a financial fraud involving Saritha S Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan, who allegedly collected money from several people by promising high returns through investments in solar and other green energy projects.

Later, they levelled sexual assault allegations against several leaders of the then UDF government.

The minister said the allegation that he had cheated Oommen Chandy resurfaces during every election period.

He said that in his statement to the CBI, he had clearly stated that he believed Oommen Chandy had not committed any such offence and that this view was conveyed to him by his father, R Balakrishna Pillai.

"I don’t have to say any lies," Kumar said.

However, he alleged that Oommen Chandy had played mediator role in destroying his family life, depriving him of his properties and separating him from his children.

"Who will answer for that? Will Oommen Chandy or his son answer," he asked.

Kumar said he was being forced to remain silent on several issues and cautioned Chandy Oommen against acting as a "false witness" to help someone during the election period.

"Did Oommen Chandy ever say that I deceived him," he asked, alleging instead that it was Oommen Chandy who had cheated him.

Referring to his resignation as a minister in 2013, Kumar questioned what wrongdoing on his part had forced him to step down.

"What was the case registered against him then", he asked, adding that he was made to resign on the promise that he would be taken back when issue would be resolved, but was later cheated.

He reiterated his allegation that Oommen Chandy was behind his separation from his children, adding that the children were now living with him.

"If he was a good man and a good family man, why didn’t he bring us together," he asked.

Kumar said that when Chandy Oommen contested the election, he had campaigned for the LDF but never made any personal attacks against him.

He also alleged that false allegations were earlier raised against former Congress leader and Chief Minister K Karunakaran and his wife, and claimed that the present prominent leaders of the party did not speak out in their defence.

Kumar served as forest minister during the 2011–2016 UDF government headed by Oommen Chandy and was forced to resign following a family dispute and separation from his wife in 2013.

His party, Kerala Congress (B), later quit the UDF in 2015 and joined the LDF. PTI TBA TBA KH