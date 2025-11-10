Kerala Minister orders probe into tribal children's death in house collapse

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 (PTI) Kerala Minister for Welfare of SC, ST and Backward Classes O R Kelu on Monday ordered a departmental probe into the recent death of two children who died after the sun shade of an under-construction house collapsed on them in Palakkad.

He said stringent departmental action would be initiated if the negligence of officials concerned was found to be the reason for the tragedy.

Two tribal siblings, Aadi (7) and Ajnesh (4), hailing from Karuvara settlement, had died after the sunshade of the under-construction house collapsed while they were playing there.

The children's mother had said that a prompt vehicle to transport them to the hospital may have saved at least one of their lives.

While reacting to the matter, the minister said many versions are now emerging with regard to the tragic incident.

"There is an allegation that the officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) in Attappadi had not paid much attention to the construction of the house," Kelu told media.

According to the minister, an allegation was raised that the children's lives could have been saved with prompt access to a vehicle.

"A report has been sought in this regard from the ITDP official in Attappadi. We will get a clear picture about what had happened as we receive the report," he said.

If any negligence is found, departmental action would be initiated, he added.