Kerala Minister Rajeeve holds 30 one-to-one meetings at Invest Pavilion in Davos

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI) Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve held over 30 one-to-one meetings during the first two days of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, highlighting the state’s investment potential across various sectors.

During the meetings, he highlighted the transformative changes in Kerala's industrial landscape, driven by government policies, an official statement said on Wednesday.

At the Invest Kerala Pavilion at WEF, Rajeeve focused on various sectors, from high-tech industries to MSMEs, noting that the state now leads India's Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings, the statement added.

This marks the first time Kerala is participating in the India Pavilion, organised by the Government of India at the WEF.

Other participating states include Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Invest Kerala Pavilion showcased the state government's New Industrial Policy (NIP) and several groundbreaking initiatives that have transformed the state into a thriving industrial hub, the statement said.

The India Pavilion has been set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Rajeeve is heading a high-level delegation to the WEF, which includes Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and other senior officials.

During their meetings with the minister, industry leaders expressed keen interest in the Invest Kerala Global Summit, scheduled to be held in Kochi on February 21 and 22, the statement said.

"We had a productive round of meetings at the WEF. Business leaders expressed strong interest in the transformation of the state's industrial landscape, driven by the government's policies. They also showed keen interest in the upcoming Invest Kerala Global Summit," Rajeeve said.

He highlighted specific sectors, including IT/ITES, Spacetech, Medical Devices and Healthcare, Maritime Infrastructure, and Tourism, as offering attractive investment opportunities in the state.

The state has also made significant progress in the MSME sector, supporting startups, and in the processing of food, spices, and marine products, all of which contribute to the diversity and inclusiveness of Kerala's growth story, the statement quoted the minister as saying.

He emphasised that the state's motto is "responsible industry," seeking industries that support people without harming nature.

In addition to one-to-one interactions, the Kerala delegation also participated in panel discussions and networking events. PTI LGK SSK KH