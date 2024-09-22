Kerala Minister Rajeeve recalls meeting with Sri Lanka's new President Dissanayake

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and Kerala Industries Minister, P Rajeeve, on Sunday, congratulated Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who was declared the winner of the Sri Lankan Presidential election.

Sharing a photo of himself with Dissanayake on his Facebook page, Rajeeve said that when the Sri Lankan leader visited Kerala in February, he had also visited his office.

Rajeeve noted that during the visit, discussions were held regarding the potential for industrial cooperation between Kerala and Sri Lanka.

"As part of this, Dissanayake visited places like Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. At the time, he also remarked that Kerala's Ayurvedic practices hold great potential in Sri Lanka. We hope that further friendly discussions will ensure increased cooperation," the state industries minister wrote.

In the Sri Lankan elections, Dissanayake, 56, leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party's broader front, National People’s Power (NPP), defeated his closest rival, Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The incumbent President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was eliminated in the first round after failing to place in the top two.

The NPP announced that Dissanayake will take the oath of office on Monday, becoming the 9th President of the island nation. PTI TGB TGB KH