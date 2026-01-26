Kerala Minister Ramachandran faints during Republic Day parade in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 26 (PTI) Kerala Minister Kadannapalli Ramachandran fainted while attending the Republic Day parade here on Monday, police said.

Ramachandran, a leader of the Congress (Secular), was leading the Republic Day celebrations when he collapsed.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital and his condition is stable, police said.

According to officials of the Special Branch in Kannur, Ramachandran had hoisted the national flag and received the salute from the police contingent as part of the Republic Day parade held at a stadium here.

He later delivered his address and fainted just before the conclusion of the event, officials said.

Officials standing near him held him and shifted him to the hospital in an ambulance, police added.

Ramachandran, 82, is the Minister for Registration, Museums, Archaeology, and Archives.