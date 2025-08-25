Kerala minister reiterates demand for Mamkootathil's resignation as MLA

Thiruvanthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI) Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday reiterated his demand for the resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil as MLA, who was since been suspended from the Congress party, in view of sexual misconduct charges by multiple women and a transgender.

While addressing reporters here, the senior CPI(M) leader Sivankutty alleged that the young MLA is an "epitome of arrogance" and accused him of being responsible for the "ongoing cyberbullying by his supporters against those who criticise him, including Congress MLA Uma Thomas".

"We are reiterating our demand for his resignation as MLA," the minister said.

The Left leader alleged that, though the senior Congress leaders already demanded his resignation, a faction within the grand old party has assured him that there is no immediate need for him to quit.

"Even those within the Congress party are facing cyberattacks (for criticising Mamkootathil). There has been intense cyberbullying against Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas," he said.

Thomas, on Sunday, had criticised Mamkootathil and demanded his resignation as MLA in the wake of the developments.

Sivankutty accused the "Congress cyber groups" that support Mamkootathil of unleashing an attack against Thomas online using objectionable language.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has suspended Mamkootathil from primary membership of the party on Monday but rejected the demand for his resignation as MLA.

The minister also accused Mamkootathil of not showing any respect towards senior leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, when reporters pointed out the ongoing cyberbullying against her on social media, allegedly by the supporters of Mamkootathil, Uma Thomas said the Congress party would stand by her.

"In a democracy, everybody has the right to express their opinion. I have already said my position on the matter. I don't want to say anything more today," she said.

Mamkootathil, who faces an internal party inquiry after actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests by BJP and DYFI, had resigned from the post of state president of the Youth Congress. PTI LGK ADB