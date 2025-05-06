Kerala minister rejects claims of Sree Narayana Guru's teachings being dropped from textbooks

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday rejected as baseless the propaganda that the teachings of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru have been removed from the revised school textbooks in the state.

In a statement, he said that those raising such allegations should take time to review the revised textbooks before making such claims.

The minister said the textbooks have been prepared by giving equal importance to Kerala’s cultural traditions, the contributions of cultural renaissance movements, and the writings of renaissance leaders.

He added that more portions of their teachings would be included in the next phase of textbook revision.

Those who remained silent about the central government's saffronisation efforts that tarnish the country’s history are now making baseless statements in Kerala, he said.

Sivankutty also pointed out that it was the LDF government that established a university in the name of Sree Narayana Guru to spread his teachings and philosophy in society.

Therefore, the people of the state will reject any propaganda against it, the minister added.