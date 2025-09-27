Kerala minister Saji Cherian defends meeting with Mata Amritanandamayi

Alappuzha (Kerala), Sep 27 (PTI) Kerala Cultural Minister Saji Cherian on Saturday dismissed criticism over his recent meeting with spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, saying the visit was intended to felicitate her.

Speaking at an event in Chengannur, Cherian said, “The Cultural Department honoured her as it was the 25th year since she addressed a United Nations event attended by thousands. Did she do anything wrong here? She is engaged in several charity works.” Addressing visuals of their interaction, he added, “Amritanandamayi greets others by hugging and kissing them. Likewise, she kissed me. I see it as a kiss given by a mother. After draping a shawl over her, I too kissed her.” Criticising social media attacks, Cherian said, “I never said she is God. I don’t have to worry whether she is God or not.” Rejecting claims that a Left leader should not meet her, he clarified, “We did not go there as devotees. We went there to honour her.” PTI TBA SSK