Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan's car meets with accident in Alappuzha

Alappuzha(Kerala), Apr 2 (PTI) Kerala Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan's official vehicle was involved in an accident on Tuesday in this coastal district.

Advertisment

The accident occurred when the minister was travelling from Kayamkulam to Alappuzha, an officer of Kayamkulam police station said.

The police said a car coming from the opposite direction and the minister's vehicle collided.

Thereafter, the minister's car hit a tipper lorry, it said.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, police said, adding that the exact cause for the accident has not yet been determined.

Presently, no case has been registered in connection with the accident, they said. PTI HMP HMP ROH