Kerala Minister Saseendran backtracks on 'political conspiracy' claim over teen's electrocution

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jun 8 (PTI) Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Monday backtracked on his earlier claim of a political conspiracy in the electrocution of a teenager by an illegal wild boar trap in poll-bound Nilambur, blaming the media for twisting his words.

He clarified that he had not commented on the tragic death of the teenager but only referred to the protests by opposition parties following the incident.

The minister also rejected media reports that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed displeasure over his remarks which triggered a major political controversy in the state.

"When I addressed the media, I clearly said I was not raising any allegation... and it was just a doubt... There is no conspiracy in the death of the boy or in the particular incident that led to the tragedy," he said.

Saseendran, however, maintained that there was a political conspiracy in the subsequent protests staged in various places, aimed at targeting the Forest Department and its minister.

He added that it was not him, but the opposition UDF that initially raised political allegations over the incident.

"Who has said initially that it was a government-sponsored murder? It was not me," Saseendran said, apparently referring to UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath's statements.

He further reiterated that the Forest Department has no connection with the incident.

When repeatedly asked about his "political conspiracy" remarks, he said "doubt" and "conspiracy" are different and it was not him but the media which twisted his words.

The forest minister's explanation came a day after his conspiracy allegations in connection with the teenager's electrocution triggered a political storm in the state on Sunday.

Ananthu alias Jithu, a Class 10 student, died after coming into contact with a live wire from an electric fence set up illegally on private land to trap wild boars at Vazhikadavu here on Saturday.

Though locals rushed them to hospital, Jithu was declared dead on arrival. Two others were critically injured, authorities said.

Police on Sunday confirmed that a resident, Vineesh, laid the trap to catch wild boars, and he was arrested under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The death of the teenager, however, sparked tension and ignited a political row, with the ruling LDF and opposition UDF trading charges over the incident.

The UDF, which took out protest marches in Malappuram and Nilambur over the teenager's death on Saturday night, had called it a "government-sponsored murder" and blamed the administrative inaction against such illegal traps.

However, Saseendran had denied the allegations on Sunday, calling the incident a "political conspiracy" ahead of the bypoll.

The minister had said there was a deliberate attempt to turn the sentiments of locals against the government and the forest department in the run-up to the bypoll.

Meanwhile, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed condolences and emphasised the urgent need for enhancing safety measures and caution.

"My heart goes out to the family of 15-year-old Ananthu, who tragically lost his life due to an electric trap set for wild boars in Nilambur, Wayanad constituency, Kerala," she said in a Facebook post.

She wished a speedy recovery to the other two persons who also suffered injuries in the incident, the FB post added.