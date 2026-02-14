Kerala minister says film academy leadership change was routine, denies ‘double standards’ claim

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (PTI) Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian on Saturday said the recent change in the leadership of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy was a routine administrative process following the completion of the governing body’s tenure.

He clarified that the decision was not linked to the personal views expressed by actor Prem Kumar, who had been serving as chairman-in-charge of the academy at the time.

Cherian’s remarks came a day after Prem Kumar alleged "double standards" by the state government in connection with his removal from the post.

In a Facebook post, Kumar referred to K Satchidanandan, chairman of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, who continues in office despite having publicly stated that the ruling LDF government should not seek a third term.

In a statement, the minister said Kumar’s allegations stemmed from a "misunderstanding".

He said the government fully recognises the right of cultural activists associated with government institutions to express independent views.

"The government does not insist that such views must align with the position of the ruling regime or the LDF. Whether it is the views of Satchidanandan or Prem Kumar, they are regarded purely as personal opinions. This government does not follow a policy of sidelining anyone for such expressions," Cherian said.

Clarifying that the change in the film academy leadership was not due to Kumar’s views, the minister said his work as vice chairman and later as chairman-in-charge had been “excellent and satisfactory”.

He added that a new committee was constituted as part of the normal administrative procedure after the expiry of the academy’s governing body term.

When Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty assumed office as the new chairman, Prem Kumar had congratulated him and accepted the appointment, the minister noted.

"The replacement of a committee after the expiry of its term is merely an administrative procedure. It was not a removal or dismissal. A misunderstanding has arisen in this regard," he said.

Cherian said he had always had a good working relationship with Kumar and appreciated his efficiency and performance.

"If there were any communication lapses in conveying information regarding the change, they will be examined. If he has any grievance, we will take the initiative to resolve it through discussion," he added.

In a Facebook post, Prem Kumar stated that he was removed from the Chalachitra Academy chairmanship on the eve of the state film awards announcement last year without explanation.

He said the decision was taken even as he was overseeing preparations for the 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

"However much I have reflected on it, I have not been able to understand what urgent situation demanded such haste," Kumar said, claiming he was not even allowed to thank his colleagues.

He also pointed out that, in contrast, Satchidanandan continues as Sahitya Akademi chairman despite his tenure having officially expired and despite making critical statements against the party and the government.

Prem Kumar was removed from the Chalachitra Academy chairmanship in October last year, and Pookutty was appointed in his place.

He had been appointed interim chairman in September 2024 following the resignation of director Ranjith. PTI LGK SSK