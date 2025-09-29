Kerala Minister says probe progressing into MSC Elsa 3 shipwreck incident

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 (PTI) Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Monday said that the police investigation into the recent sinking of the Liberian flagged ship, MSC Elsa 3, off the state coast is progressing under the supervision of coastal IG and DIG.

Cheriyan said the Fort Kochi Coastal police had registered the crime case on June 11 with its owners, master and crew, who handled the ship, as accused.

He was replying to a Calling Attention motion moved by MLA Antony Raju in the Assembly on the recent shipwreck incident off the state coast and the steps taken by the government related to this.

The minister said a crime case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the sinking off MSC Elsa 3 and the subsequent falling off the cargo into the sea.

"The investigation is progressing under the costal IG and DIG," he said.

He also detailed various measures taken by the government for the impact assessment and to alleviate fears of local people over the dangerous cargo in the containers which fell into the sea following the shipwreck.

He said in the initial phase, the government had given priority for the rehabilitation measures and for steps to ensure the protection of the environment and marine ecosystem.

Quoting the study reports of various agencies, the minister said there is no immediate danger to the quality of fish stock due to the presence of the cargo in sea. However, he cautioned that there are chances for the substance to impact to the marine ecosystem and biodiversity in the long run.

Cheriyan said coordinated efforts were made to collect and remove the cargo, including plastic pellets and cotton bundles, floating on the sea.

Drone surveys were carried out to map the accumulation of waste materials and affected coasts were cleaned with the support of volunteers and various agencies, he added.

The ship had sunk about 14.6 nautical miles from Thottappally in Alappuzha district on May 25.

The vessel had gone down with 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide. It was also loaded with 84.44 MT of diesel and 367.1 MT of furnace oil, according to the authorities. PTI LGK KH