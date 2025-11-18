Kerala minister seeks compensation, job to woman assaulted on train

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday urged the railway ministry to provide adequate compensation and a job to a woman who was forcibly thrown from a moving train by a drunken man near Varkala in the state recently.

In a letter sent to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sivankutty termed the incident as deeply distressing and demanded enhanced the safety measures in circumstances like this.

The state minister said the woman, Sreekutty, sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing critical treatment at the government medical college here.

All her medical expenses are currently being borne by the state government, he pointed out.

This horrific incident, which took place within the security jurisdiction of the Indian Railways, has left her and her family in a state of profound physical, emotional, and financial crisis, he said.

Given the gravity of this crime, the Railway administration must take immediate and compassionate action to support the victim, he said.

"Adequate and substantial financial compensation should be provided for her long-term care and rehabilitation costs, as well as to support her family," Sivankutty said in the letter.

The minister also insisted that she should be given a job in Railway or in an allied public sector undertaking, suitable for her qualifications.

Stating that the incident underscores a critical lapse in passenger safety, Sivankutty wanted to strengthen safety protocols, particularly for women travellers, and enhance security patrolling to ensure such shocking events are prevented from recurring in the future across the entire railway network.

"The safety of passengers on Indian Railways trains is paramount. Providing robust and immediate support to victims like Sreekutty is a matter of moral and institutional responsibility," he added.

Twenty year-old Sreekutty was pushed out of the moving Kerala Express allegedly by Santhosh Kumar (50), a native of Panachamoodu on November 2 at around 8.30 pm.

Sreekutty and her friend Archana were allegedly attacked by Kumar after they refused to move away from the door.

Passengers pulled the emergency chain and alerted the police and Railway Protection Force.

A search was launched, and Sreekutty was found lying on the tracks about two kilometres from Varkala station.

She was first taken back to Varkala railway station on a MEMU train and then shifted to a nearby private hospital before admitted to the medical college. The accused was arrested later. PTI LGK ADB