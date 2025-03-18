Kerala Minister slams Nirmala Sitharaman's 'nokkukooli' remarks as 'misleading'

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 18 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on Kerala's practice of "nokkukooli" (gawking wages) on Tuesday evoked sharp reactions from state Labour Minister V Sivankutty, who labelled it as "misleading" and an "insult" to the state.

He accused the union finance minister of trying to tarnish the image of the state by exaggerating isolated incidents.

"Nokkukooli" has already been banned in the state and the Labour Department has taken strict actions whenever isolated incidents were reported, he pointed out in a statement.

"Kerala is the state which has taken a stand against undesirable practices like nokkukooli through a government order. Kerala has a better work environment than BJP-ruled states," Sivankutty said.

Listing various employee-friendly steps being taken in the state, he said Kerala is the first state in the country to formulate and implement a labour policy.

The current views of the Union Finance Minister are filled with "anti-communism" and "anti-Kerala sentiments", he alleged, adding that these comments arise from that mindset.

He also invited Sitharaman to Kerala to understand the employment situation in the southern state.

She is part of a government that is trying to impose "anti-labour codes" upon Kerala, Sivankutty charged.

Sitharaman made the remarks regarding "nokkukooli" during her address in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. PTI LGK ROH