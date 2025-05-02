Kerala Minister takes dig at Chandrasekhar's stage presence during Vizhinjam inauguration

Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 (PTI) Kerala Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Friday took a swipe on social media after BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar was given a seat on the dais at the Vizhinjam Port inauguration ceremony.

Riyas, along with other state ministers and CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan, was seated in the audience, while Chandrasekhar shared the stage with key dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sharing a selfie on social media with Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Govindan, and the Chief Minister's wife Kamala, Riyas wrote: "We are in the audience. Rajeev Chandrasekhar is on the stage." Riyas is son-in-law of Chief Minister Vijayan.

His post quickly drew attention, with Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil responding sarcastically.

"Isn't it only natural that the convener of your alliance is on stage for your government’s fourth anniversary celebrations?” he wrote, hinting at an alleged closeness between the ruling LDF and the BJP.

Chandrasekhar has not responded to the allegations. However, he shared photos with Modi on his Facebook page and wrote: "Truly humbled by the trust and affection placed in me by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji!" "Grateful for his visionary leadership in building a #VikasitaKeralam that inspires me to work tirelessly for the development and prosperity of our state," Chandrasekhar added. PTI TGB TGB ROH